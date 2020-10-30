Edward Shaw Caswell, 77, of Knob Noster, MO., died Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Pasadena, California, the son of Edward Shaw Caswell and June Elizabeth (Lasher) Caswell. On May 31, 1986, in Platte Clove, New York, he married Martha Ellen Hommel and she survives of the home. During his first marriage to Sandra Ventura his daughter, Stacy Lee Rusche was born.
Ed graduated from Hunter-Tannersville-Central High School in New York in 1960. He graduated from Norwich University in Vermont in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in education. He took his commission into the United States Army and served several overseas tours. He volunteered to serve twice during the Vietnam War and received numerous accommodations and medals, including the Bronze Star. He retired in 1986 while stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, so he and his daughter relocated back to Tannersville, NY. When the school year ended Ed, Stacy, and Martha moved to Knob Noster where he sold insurance, managed the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Sedalia, and worked for Pathways Behavioral Healthcare.
He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed the history of World War II, Vietnam War, and Native American Indian history. He was concerned with the preservation of history through museums and wanted every child to have the opportunity to learn history in this way. He was a Girl Scout troop leader and his grandfather and father were Masons. He loved hunting, target shooting, and was a member of the NRA. He was a staunch supporter of Second Amendment rights and law enforcement. A strategic thinker, he enjoyed historical “Wargames,” especially Advanced Squad Leader and intellectual conversations.
He was a good cook and loved to barbecue, kept a beautiful flower garden, and enjoyed the music of Waylon Jennings. He had a special connection with each of his granddaughters and the family enjoyed many water park swimming trips and shopping trips together. He was a member of the Protestant faith.
In addition to his wife Martha, survivors include his daughter Stacy Rusche (David), Calhoun, MO; stepson, Mark Hommel, Elka Park, NY; three granddaughters, Amanda Egbert, Jessica Egbert, and Trinity Egbert; a brother, Craig Caswell (Susan), Scotrun, PA; and several nieces, nephews, a great-niece, and a great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Caswell (Marlene).
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, with Rev. David Mills officiating. Burial will be in the Rusche Family Cemetery, Calhoun, MO. The family will receive friends before the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests contributions to the Knob Noster Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance District, or the Knob Noster Fire Department in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
