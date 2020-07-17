Edna O’Neill – Hart, 79 Knob Noster, Missouri passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.
History: Edna was born September 5, 1940 in Liverpool, England, one of eight children to Owen and Martha O’Neill. In the mid 1960’s she moved from England to the United States, settling first in New Jersey. Due to her husband’s military career, the family would live in Germany twice and also New York prior to moving to Knob Noster. Edna enjoyed gardening, knitting and working puzzles.
Survivors include three daughters: Jeanette Thomas of Warrensburg, MO; Pauline Singleton (Herbie) of Knob Noster, MO and Erica Hart of Knob Noster, MO; son: Michael Wiebeld of Seattle, Washington; several grandchildren including: Michele Wiebeld of Knob Noster, MO; Tonya Thomas of Las Vegas, NV; Christian Harrison of Knob Noster, MO; Christine Matacua (Jesus) of Sedalia, MO; Richard Ochoa, Jr. of Blue Springs, MO; Michael Goodwin (Lisa) of Overland Park, KS: Titus Singleton of Sedalia, MO; Joshua Singleton of Iowa and Isaiah Singleton of Knob Noster, MO; great-grandchildren: Sierra, Kadence, Javon, Alaysia, Talia, Zion, Asayah, Christian Jr.; Karsen, Macsen, Sergio, Veronica, Rosario, Juliana, Michael Jr.; Maria, Michaela, Michale and Sophia; great-great-granddaughter: Ryleigh Grant and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters.
Services: There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 24th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.