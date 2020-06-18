Earl E. Harms, 103, of rural Windsor, Missouri, died June 15, 2020, at the Lincoln Community Care Center, Lincoln, Mo.
Funeral services 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. Visitation Saturday, June 20, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials Hickory Chapel United Methodist Church; condolences, www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.