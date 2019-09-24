Dr. James R. Pullen passed away with his family by his side on September 11, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was born on February 16, 1936, in Oklahoma City, OK, the son of Ralph and Anna Margaret Kiely Pullen. Jim grew up in Waynesville, MO and graduated from Waynesville High School in 1954.
Jim received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in psychology from the University of Missouri and his Doctor of Education in counseling and school psychology from the University of South Dakota. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a Mason and a member of the First Unitarian Church of St. Louis. Jim taught at the University of Central Missouri for 22 years and was a licensed psychologist; he joined the psychology department as an associate professor in 1971 and retired as the department chair of psychology and counselor education in 1993. Prior to his tenure at UCM, he had been a high school teacher, counselor and school psychologist at high schools in Missouri, Germany, Puerto Rico, Wyoming and Iowa. After retiring from UCM, he returned to his hometown of Waynesville, where he taught for two years.
Jim enjoyed world travel, reading and photography. He kept up an active correspondence with his friends from the U.S. and overseas, and one of his most favorite recent memories was of the Kiely family reunion in California, MO. Jim always had a joke at the ready, relished a good pun, and he was a keen fan of Jeopardy. He loved animals – he especially loved dogs. Jim also appreciated meeting his St. Louis friends for coffee and lunch, keeping up with current events, and being physically active. He spent his last 20+ years in St. Louis, spending much of his time with his beloved friend and companion Kay Nance before her passing in 2018.
Jim is survived by his former wife, Janice Pullen of Apex, NC; his son, Jim Pullen, of Cary, NC; his daughter-in-law, Jeanne Pullen; and his three grandchildren: Jack, Joshua and Jenna, also of Cary. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Dr. George Oliver of Farmington, MO and Jim Conrad of Chesterfield, MO; and by his nieces Kay, Julie, Jeanne and Kiely, and his nephews David and Andy. He was preceded in death by his sisters Barbara and Mina, both of whom he adored very much.
Jim willed his body to the Washington University School of Medicine for medical research. A celebration of life was held in St. Louis with Jim’s family and close friends on September 14. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Salvation Army or the SPCA.
