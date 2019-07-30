Downing, Earl F. 1933-2019

Earl Franklin Downing, 85, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at his farm home near Warrensburg.
Earl was born on November 8, 1933, the youngest son of Claude and Lillie (Shobe) Downing.
He graduated from Farmers High and lived his entire life in the rural Lafayette and Johnson County areas.
Earl worked at the Robbins and Fayettville stores where he met Martha Jean. The two were married in 1953 (later divorced), and together they had three daughters that they raised on their farm.
Earl served several years on the Farmers School Board and helped reconcile the Centerview and Farmers schools into the Crest Ridge School District. Some of Earls fondest memories were made while driving the school bus for the Farmers Elementary School, working side by side with his family on the farm, and working endlessly restoring old homes into rental properties in the Fayetteville area.
Later in life he met Betty McCullough, and the two were married November 11, 2011. They spent their years together working on their farm and enjoying their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Earl was a farmer, as well as a mechanic and a carpenter. Some of his greatest achievements were instilling the values of hard work and a love of agriculture in his family.
He had a passion for raising cattle, hogs, and row crops, but most of all, he loved his family. He cherished times visiting with his neighbors and friends, and was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to others. He was a role model and well-loved friend to many.
Earl is survived by his wife, Betty Downing of the home; three daughters: Sharon and Bill Ousley, Debbie Branson, and Brenda Downing; Dan Weigand, who was like a son to Earl; grand Children, Cathy (Brent) Smith, Crista (Dean) Willie, Cassandra (Chad) Shippy, Chelsea Ousley, Kim (Phillip) Burns, Tracy (Wayne) Harper, Clinton (Kelly) Weigand, Chad (Mandy) Weigand, Jessica (Jason) Burk, and Jamylin Weigand; Bettys Children: Don (Carole) George, Sharon Lawhorn, Caryl (David) Beers, Brian (Lisa) George, and grandchildren: Jessica, Tonya, Dana, Ronnie, Caryl Jean, April, Nikki, Christina, Rebecca, Christian, Ashley, and Gregory. Together Earl and Betty were blessed with 43 Great Grand Children, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lillie, brother, Calvin Downing, granddaughter, Bobbie Schmole, son-in-law, Ronnie Branson, and good friends: Jim Eichler, Doris Weigand and Jim Millward and son-in-law Ronald Owens.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30th at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, with interment to follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, located Southeast of Odessa.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Clint Weigand, Chad Weigand, Jason Burk, Dan Weigand, Phillip Burns, Brent Smith, Trevor Burns, and Chad Shippy. Honorary pallbearers will be Norman Schmutz, Rex Galloway, Sean Burns, Colton Smith, Deacon Burk, Ernie Wyatt, Todd Hook and Jim Hook.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Crest Ridge High School Agriculture Department.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net As published in the Daily Star Journal.
