Douglas Don “Doug” Maring, age 60, of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence surrounded by family.
He was born on March 10, 1959, in Warrensburg the son of Ray and Betty Charlene (Yancey) Maring.
Doug was a 1977 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School. He was an accomplished machinist working many years for American Ingredients.
Doug was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. He grew amazing vegetable gardens. He was always happiest riding his Harley Davidson. His daughter and grandchildren were the lights of his life, and he relished spending time with them.
Doug is survived by his daughter Abbie Marie (Ryan) Elam; his grandchildren, Ame Rae and Guy Bryan of Lee’s Summit; a brother, Dwight L. Maring of Lee’s Summit; two sisters, Rayna (Ron) Grothe of Rochester, MN and Mariann Maring (Joe Hodgin) of Kansas City, MO; and his nephews, Ryan, Kevin and Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Betty Charlene Maring.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Concordia Methodist Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.