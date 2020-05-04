Dorothy Lee Bass, age 84, of Warrensburg, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.
She was born July 27, 1935, in Higginsville, MO, the daughter of Amiel S. and Clara Maeola (Fields) Haynes of Higginsville, MO.
On April 9, 1957, Dorothy and Lawrence C. Bass were united in marriage in Warrensburg.
Dorothy’s career began when she attended commercial modeling classes. She obtained several modeling jobs including a commercial for Blue Cross Blue Shield posted in the Kansas City Star. She worked at the Unitog Garment Factory in Warrensburg where she began as a presser then became an embroiderer. She loved playing softball, dodge ball, jumping rope and basketball. She was a guard on her junior high and senior high school basketball teams. Dorothy was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan where she called Patrick Mahomes her “homey.” Dorothy loved music and was best known for her sweet, melodious voice. She attended St. James A.M.E. church in Higginsville and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Knob Noster, MO. Dorothy loved the Lord and was a woman of faith, strength, courage, and an amazing, gifted, supportive mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence C. Bass Sr of Warrensburg; two sons: Kenneth (Deborah) Bass of Independence, Darrell Bass of Olatha, KS; two daughters: Constance (Oliver) Nowlin of Goodyear, AZ, Wanda (Timothy) Jennings of Dayton OH; four brothers: Larry (Brenda) Haynes, Ronald Haynes, Leslie (Francis) Haynes, Reginald Haynes; two sisters: Katherine Haynes, Denise Haynes; 15 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Lawerence C. Bass, Jr; a grandson, Leanthony Bass; a sister, Donna Marie Haynes; and brothers, Edward Haynes, Fredrick Haynes, and Kent Haynes.
Private funeral services will be held under the direction of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Knob Noster Cemetery.
Please send all cards and flowers to the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society and can be left in care of the funeral home.
