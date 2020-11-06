Doris Markham, age 91, of Holden, previously of Warrensburg, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Holden Manor.
She was born April 10, 1929, in Centerview, MO, the daughter of Charles and Maude (Black) Seaman.
Doris graduated from Centerview High School in 1947. She worked 14 years at the West Pine Café and 12 years at the Corner Café as a grill cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 sisters, and four brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
