Doris Jane Stoner (Asman), 86, of Higginsville, Missouri met her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville.
Born Thursday, July 13, 1933, in Trenton, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Asman and the late Ada Asman (Page). She was the wife of the late James Henry Stoner, preceding her in death March 26, 1986. They were united in marriage on December 27, 195,9 and were married 26 years.
Doris Jane graduated from Trenton High School in 1951 and attended Trenton Junior College for one year. She graduated from Central Missouri State College (UCM) in Warrensburg, Missouri, in 1955 with a Bachelor's in Music Education, majoring in Piano and minoring in Organ.
Doris taught instrumental and vocal music in the Mayview, Missouri, public schools from 1955-1957 and then taught vocal music in the Higginsville public schools from 1957-1960. She left teaching to care for her children and family but continued to teach private piano and organ lessons.
Doris Jane served as the organist for the Salem United Church of Christ for 62 years during which time she played for numerous weddings and funerals. She also accompanied Higginsville school choirs for many years. Doris Jane was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She will be missed by family, many friends and former students.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Henry Stoner; and one sister, Carolyn Yoss.
Surviving are one son; Jimmy (Tish) Stoner of Higginsville; three daughters; Denise (David) Robinson of Warrensburg, MO, Teresa (Larry) Button of Higginsville, Jamie (Kirk) Smith of Lexington, MO; ten grandchildren; Josh (Andrea) Robinson, Andrea (Payton) Docheff, Kristen Smith, Jordan Smith, William Button, Jackson Button, Ada Stoner, Parson Stoner, Nolan Stoner, Bray Stoner; two step-grandchildren, Justin Button and Jason Button; one great-grandchild, Eliana Robinson; one brother-in-law, Jim Yoss; and several special nieces and nephews.
Because of the COVID-19 virus recommendations to not gather in large public gatherings, all services are private to family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and open to the public. A private family funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and a private family visitation one hour prior at Salem United Church of Christ with the Rev. Dr. Tommy Faris officiating. Private interment followed in Salem Cemetery, Higginsville. Casket Bearers: Jimmy Stoner, Josh Robinson, Andrea Docheff, Kristen Smith, Jordan Smith, William Button, Jackson Button, Ada Stoner, Parson Stoner, Nolan Stoner, Bray Stoner. Honorary Casket Bearers: David Robinson, Larry Button, Kirk Smith, Tish Stoner, Andrea Robinson, Payton Docheff, Jim Yoss, Kip Yoss, Brent Scott.
Memorials may be made out to Salem United Church of Christ or the James H. Stoner Memorial Scholarship fund, and mailed to Hoefer Funeral Home, 1600 Main St., Higginsville, MO 64037. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hoefer Funeral Home and online condolences may be made to the family at www.hoeferfuneralhome.com.
