Doris Jane Stoner (Asman), 86, of Higginsville, MO, met her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and open to the public. A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020, and a private family visitation one hour prior at Salem United Church of Christ. Private interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, Higginsville. Hoefer Funeral Home Inc.

