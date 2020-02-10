Dora Irene Hovey, 97, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at her home.
Dora was born January 14, 1923, at Windsor, Missouri, daughter of William W. and Kate (Hunter) Weller. She married George Brower, and later Gene Hovey. She resided in Chicago for many years prior to moving to Warrensburg. Dora was of the Christian Faith.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Noel Pool (Patricia) of Independence, MO. She was preceded in death by her sister: Lucy Pool and three brothers: Raymond Weller, Kenneth Weller and Finis Weller.
There will be a private interment at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
