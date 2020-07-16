Donna P. Bolling, 73, of Forks Township passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in Manor Care, Easton, PA. She was the wife of Fred W. Bolling III. They were married 49 years before he passed away on March 30, 2020.
Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Chester P. and Edythe L. (Hammontree) Pieron. She was a 1965 graduate of Holden High School, Holden, MO. She was an Evangelical Christian.
Donna’s family was her whole life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending sporting and cheering events her grandchildren participated in.
Surviving are her daughter, Monica L. Pompan and her husband Neil of Easton, PA; her son, Erik M. Bolling and his wife Jenny of Minneapolis, MN; her brother, John Pieron and his wife Julia of Warrensburg, MO; beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Samantha, Alexandra and Greta.
Please join the family in celebrating Donna’s life and her husband, Fred’s life during a joint calling period on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM in the Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).
Contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
