Donna L. Clark, 83, of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home. She was born December 30, 1936, in Independence, Missouri, the daughter of Richard B. Brown and Alice J. (Stanard) Brown.
On October 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to Billy D. Clark in Buckner at the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Donna graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1954. She attended Central Missouri State Teacher’s College for two years, where she worked from 1957-1959. She was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from 1944-1984 when she became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Warrensburg Restoration Branch. Donna served as Church Recorder (providing certificates for blessings, baptisms, marriages, ordinations, etc.) and for the Church Women’s department she was responsible for sending Cards and Flowers (new parents, sick, birthdays, anniversaries).
She loved her church family, attending church services, and supporting her community (working for the Warrensburg Food Pantry).
Donna is survived by her husband Billy D. Clark of the home, sister-in-law Verlyn Hursh and husband Floyd, Warrensburg; daughter Susan Stockton, Warrensburg; son Sam L. Clark and wife Lisa, Warrensburg; two brothers Ephraim J. Brown, Buckner and Jerry D. Brown, Independence; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Richard (age 4); one daughter Jayne M. Clark; sister-in-law Melba Rich and husband Floyd; son-in-law Robert Mark Stockton; and one grandson Matthew D. Johnson.
A Memorial will be held from 3:00-6:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ, 104 NW 361 Road, Warrensburg, Missouri. There will be a guest book and collection for those wishing to make contributions to the Warrensburg Food Pantry or the charity of their choice in lieu of flowers. There will not be a formal service allowing mourners to visit the church at their discretion.
Interment will be at the Sunset Hills Cemetery.
