Donald Eugene Harness, 80, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia, MO. He was born on October 29, 1939, in Warrensburg, MO, the son of Kenneth Carl and Eva Lionel (Milks) Harness, who preceded him in death.
On October 5, 1963, in Oak Grove, LA, he was united in marriage to Maecelle Blanche Williams, who resides in Fayette, MO.
Donald served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1960 until 1963, stationed at Ft. Hood, TX. He was an auto mechanic, and worked for General Motors for most of his career. Donald enjoyed working on model airplanes/cars, going fishing and especially loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Katy Park Baptist Church and was a former Deacon. One of his most proud accomplishments was helping in the construction of the building.
Besides his wife, survivors include a son, Carl Harness (Cindy) of Cabot, AR; a daughter, Amanda Owen (Greg) of Fayette, MO; four grandchildren, Kenneth (Brittany), Michaela and Emily Harness, and Maxwell Owen; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Leighton; a sister, Patricia Downing of Warrensburg, MO; one brother, David Harness (Cindy) of Ottawa, KS; and a brother-in-law, Jim Bumgarner of Warrensburg, MO.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Bumgarner.
Due to the current pandemic crisis, we will be announcing service arrangements at a later date.
Burial will be at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.