Surrounded by family, Donald Dean Hoover passed away on September 24th, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Linda; his son Brent and daughter-in-law Jani; his daughter Dana, and son-in-law Earney Burchard, and grandson Easton Gregory Hoover Burchard. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Gary.
Don was born in 1937, the son of Wade and Fern Hoover. He grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Northeast High School. His father was a riverman, and after serving as a cook in the Navy, Don joined him and worked for the Corp of Engineers as a channel inspector on the Missouri River. After meeting and marrying Linda, the couple moved to Kansas City. Tired of working at the Leeds General Motors factory, Don studied computer programming and accepted a job at Central Missouri State University in 1962. He worked there for 37 years.
Don and Linda and their children joined the First Christian Church in Warrensburg in 1968. It was his Christian home for 52 years. Don served as Deacon, treasurer, computer consultant, and cook. Every Sunday he opened the church, made the coffee, and locked up after services were over. Don was often in charge of the church meals. Many a morning he was up at the crack of dawn preparing for a Sunday dinner. In addition, he cooked for UCM groups, weddings, funeral dinners, fundraisers for sick children, retired teachers, or anyone else who needed a meal. Don lived for the service of Christ and his church family.
Don also served the Boy Scouts for years and many young men of Warrensburg were shaped by his leadership. He sewed his own sleeping bags, backpacks, and down coats, and he made 3 trips to Philmont, New Mexico with his scout troops. A man of action, Don was rarely still, and his many passions included woodworking, wine-making, ham radios, and beekeeping. He built computers and he loved music. He would find a passion, try to perfect it, and then move on. He was constantly expanding his knowledge.
Don and Linda would often invite people from other cultures and faiths to their house. He developed lifelong friendships with people named Majid, Naeem, and Nami, among many others. He had a gift for making people feel very welcome. He was exceptionally generous and was in every essence a true man of God.
Due to Covid concerns, the family planned a small graveside service for immediate family on September 29, 2020, in Albany, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Warrensburg, Missouri.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.