1942 – 2020
Dona Marie Hensley (78 yrs) of Knob Noster, MO passed away on April 2, 2020 at her daughter, Patty Bahr-Kirts’ home from complications of lung cancer and pneumonia. Dona was born in Harrisonville, MO, to Carl Douglas and Ina Claire Jennings. She graduated from Archie High School in 1960. Dona lived in Knob Noster for 20 years. She retired as an accounting assistant from Marr & Co. CPA’s and owned and operated Hensley’s Used Furniture store for over 10 years. Dona is survived by her two daughters, Patty Bahr-Kirts and Mary Jean (“Jeanie”) Hensley, five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, a sister and four brothers. Her parents Carl Douglas and Ina Claire Jennings preceded her in death; as well as two sisters Carol Wickizer and Cora Roberta Sparks, and a brother-in-law, Ralph Heckadon.
The current constraints of the COVID-19 virus prevent a memorial service at this time, therefore, the family asks that donations in her honor be made to: Good Shepard Hospice or to The American Lung Association’s Cancer Research Division in lieu of plants or flowers.
