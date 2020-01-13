Dolores Naomi Boulton, 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Dolores was born to William and Betty Warfield on February 27, 1940, in Newburg, New York. She grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and lived in many places throughout the years before moving to Warrensburg, Missouri, in 2002 after returning from Tempe, Arizona. She worked for the Warrensburg Police Department for 13 years before finally retiring just a few years ago.
Dolores is survived by her 3 children, Kristi (Jerry) Kovarik, of Gurnee, Illinois, Desiree Atkins of Mesa, Arizona, Wayne (Amy) Boulton of West Hartford, Connecticut, as well as the joy of her life, her poodle, Ginger. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, Hunter Atkins, Taylor Atkins, Chase Atkins, Justina Spoolstra, Taleen Der Kaloustian, Jared Kovarik, Mason Nichting, Tricia Boulton, Gracie Boulton, and Catie Boulton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Grasso and her daughter, Cheryl Nichting.
Dolores’ favorite things in life were her pets, children, grandchildren, travel (Hawaii), dancing (she taught hula!), and gardening (roses). She was passionate about animal welfare and was active in the Miniature Greyhound Rescue Society. There will be a private family service in West Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday, January 19th, 2020. The family requests that people make donations to support the Warrensburg Humane Society in lieu of sending flowers.
