Deloris Duffer, age 90, of Knob Noster, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 24, 1930 in Knob Noster the daughter of Leonard William and Madora (Bell) Drinkwater.
On September 24, 1949, she and Lloyd Donald Duffer were united in marriage at the home of Reverend Baylelock in Knob Noster.
Deloris graduated from Knob Noster High School in 1949. She worked for the Knob Noster school district for 17 years, volunteered at the Whiteman AFB Red Cross for 8 years, and was a member of the First Christian Church in Knob Noster since May of 1950.
Deloris is survived by her children, Randall (Billie) Duffer of Knob Noster, and Rhonda (Tom) Neal of Warrensburg; her grandchildren, Tammy Jo O’Malley, Chase Duffer, and Lance Neal; five great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sisters, Neoma Drinkwater-Coale, and Goldie Drinkwater-Kerr.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Knob Noster Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church in Knob Noster and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
