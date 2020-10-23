Delores Elaine Christianson, age 90, of Knob Noster, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
She was born July 27, 1930, in Storm Lake, IA, to Gust and Media (Blomgren) Josephson. She was the fourth of six children. Delores was united in marriage to Dean Christianson December 6, 1953, in Omaha, NE. They traveled the United States and Europe together during his career in the United States Air Force. They settled in Knob Noster, MO, in 1971 at his retirement.
Delores was active in her community. She coached girls’ softball. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Warrensburg where she participated in many activities. She was a member of the Quilting Group, the President of Merry Widows, and helped with the church newsletter. She was also a member of the Lutheran Braille Workers.
Delores worked for 20 years at State Farm with George and Joe Good of Warrensburg.
Delores’ life was cherished by her family which includes her children, Doug (Becky) Christianson and Debby (Andy) Hoover; her grandchildren, Matthew Christianson, Ryan Christianson, Danielle (Jesse) Qualls, Dr. Sara (Chris) Keys, great-grandchildren, Addison Qualls and Andy Qualls. She was also blessed with two step-grandchildren Sharla Allen, and Chris (Jenni) Dennis and six step-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 48 years, Dean Christianson on July 15, 2001, her three sisters, and two brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Knob Noster Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and can be left in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.