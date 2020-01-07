Delores Craig, 96, Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home.
Delores was the youngest daughter of H.P. Reid and Gladys Nelson Reid, Columbia, MO. She was married to Clayton Craig from 1942 until his death in 2003. Their family moved to Warrensburg from Fulton, MO, in 1958. Delores earned her B.S. and M.S. in History at CMSU. She was a teacher at Knob Noster High School from 1962-1985. She and Norman Powers were married in October, 2010, and he survives at their home. She is also survived by her daughters Janice Facklam and Linda Gregg; grandchildren Craig Bright, John Bright, Shelli Bright, Jennifer Bivens, and David Gregg; ten great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; her husband’s children Gilbert Powers (Jane) and Linda Cate (Randy) and their children and grandchildren. Delores was a member of High Point Baptist Church, Leeton, MO.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg. Clergy will be Cliff Dudley. Interment in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Memorials contributions are suggested to the High Point Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
