Deanna Feldman, 77, of Platte City, MO, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Deanna was born January 19, 1943, in Kansas City, MO, to James and Lorrine (Cox) Feldman. She graduated from the Paseo Academy in Kansas City, MO, and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from KU. Deanna was raised as a Catholic and enjoyed spending time at the family farm in Warrensburg, MO. She loved dogs and was a member of the American Kennel Association of Kansas City. She raised, showed, and judged champion dogs at competitions. She was an avid traveler and shopper, especially on QVC, and was also a talented artist. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Linda Kay Henderson. Deanna is survived by her loving nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 5 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Snyder Event Center in Platte City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the KC Pet Project. Arrangements by: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129 www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

