Dawn Marie Goodwin, age 64, of Knob Noster, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Donald “Donny” Goodwin; her sons, Jonathan (Kelly) Goodwin, Robert (Megan) Goodwin; two grandchildren that she raised, Johnathan Goodwin, Jr. and Atajia Goodwin, along with numerous other grandchildren; and a niece, Dorothalene Goodwin.
Services are pending and will be planned for a later date.
