Davis Lee Dennis, 77 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home.
Davis was born March 28, 1942, in Warrensburg, the son of Davis Dennis and Marlene S. (Fitzgerel) Dennis. He graduated from College High in Warrensburg. He was united in marriage to Carol J. Penberthy on November 25, 1972, in Warrensburg. Davis was a lifelong Warrensburg resident. He was a cattleman by trade. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Warrensburg Tigers fan.
Survivors include his wife Carol; three daughters, Marla Holbert (Jason) of Knoxville, TN; Leah Harris (Cliff) of Warrensburg, MO, and Neely Blew (Gabriel) of Warrensburg, MO; sister: Delores Shore of Warrensburg, MO; ten grandchildren: Hannah Holbert, Conner Wyatt, Jaden Blew, Evan Harris, Mason Wyatt, Tristan Blew, Carson Holbert, Adley Blew, Clifford Adam Harris and Amanda Harris; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Davis was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1st, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, with Densil Allen, close family friend, officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.