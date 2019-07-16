WARRENSBURG, Mo. Hattie Carlene Davis, tenacious and spirited, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, at the age of 100 and 11 months at Harmony Gardens.
One of 11 children, she was born on August 23, 1918, in Seymour, Missouri, to the parents of Charles and Mary Bell Knight.
In 1932, the family moved to Warrensburg, Missouri, to a working farm on the edge of town. It was there on the farm and during the depression era that Hattie Carlene established her core values of a good work ethic and Christian faith.
She worked at the Town & Country shoe factory for 26 years, enjoyed socializing with family and friends, attending Warrensburg United Methodist Church, membership in the Warrensburg Garden Club, and was always available for a good game of bridge.
Carlene is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, of 63 years. Together, they enjoyed their second home in Pharr, Texas, where they spent 22 years snowbirding.
She is survived by: her sons, Wendell Davis and W.O. Davis of Bedford, Texas; grandchildren, Wendy Doyle, Chad Davis, Larry Davis, John Davis, and Linda Davis; and five great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Harmony Gardens and Preferred Hospice for their generous care.
On July 18th from 1 to 2 p.m. a visitation will be held, followed by a 2 p.m. chapel service at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
A private burial will immediately follow.
Contributions can be made to Show-Me Christian Home. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
