As coordinator of the writing center at the University of Central Missouri, Davie Suzanne Davis transformed what she described as a “cramped room with some aging computers” into a hub for an eclectic mix of personalities and a lively exchange of ideas. Under her leadership, it sprouted a coffee club, a peer tutoring program and even began offering its own T-shirts, one of them featuring a motorized flying pen and a play on a Harley-Davidson slogan: “Live to write, write to live.” But her students, like many others who knew her, likely remember her better for the way she could listen to their questions or problems and, without passing judgment, take her time in responding with thoughtful advice and a dry wit.
Davis, 75, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri, at age 75. She called her job at the writing center, where she mentored countless students, a “25-year labor of love in my life.” She served as president of the faculty senate, which praised her after her two terms for her “constant watchfulness, steady leadership, and a tenacious drive to make UCM a better place for every faculty member on campus.” That might seem like a surprising description for someone who came across as quiet, even shy, to many people upon meeting her for the first time. But she approached everything she worked on with a deep focus and creativity. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on July 2, 1945 to Sherman Daniel and Lois Hazel Emrich. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English at Kansas State University and masters degrees in library science at Emporia State University and English at UCM in Warrensburg. Before her retirement at UCM, she became chairman of the department of academic enrichment. She served on the board of Child Safe of Central Missouri for three years and spent her last years of retirement at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, where she joined Seniors for Justice, participated in book club meetings and card-playing groups and even discovered a discussion group on Carl Jung.
An animal lover, she provided a loving home to many cats and a few dogs. She loved to read books, watch movies and discuss both in depth passionate, often analyzing them in terms of ideas from Jung and Joseph Campbell. She enjoyed the music of singer-songwriters like Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen, not just for the music but for the stories in the songs. At get-togethers, she was known as a skilled pie maker and baker whose dishes were often the centerpiece of both the meal and conversation. She encouraged her children to pursue their dreams. They are grateful to have been blessed with such a wonderful mother. She is survived by a daughter, Rachel McElhany (Travis); sons Andy and Nicholas (Audrey); and grandchildren Cash, West, Neve and Jude McElhany. A virtual service will be held in a few weeks. For details, email mcelhra1@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Old Drum & Friends Animal Shelter or The KC Pet Project.
