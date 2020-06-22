David Craig Riggs (48) was born to Charmane and Milton Riggs in Laguna Hills, California, on February 5, 1972. Craig passed away peacefully at his home in Platte City, Missouri, after a valiant battle against brain cancer on June 14, 2020.
Craig graduated from Laguna Hills High School in 1990 and went on to Brigham Young University to further his education and compete in track and field. He took two years off to serve the Lord in Boise, Idaho, on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission. Craig graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned an Executive Masters degree in business administration at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, in 2011.
He met his wife, Ann Olpin Riggs, at Brigham Young University, and the couple wed May 25, 1996, in the Latter-day Saints temple in San Diego, California. Craig’s favorite role in life has been as a husband and a father to his two daughters, Karlee Ann Riggs (13) and Allison Jordan Riggs (11).
There will be a visitation on June 25, 2020, from 4-6 pm followed by a memorial service at Eighteen Ninety, 15640 Highway Spur, Platte City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be given to Damon’s Rally Cap Charity in Craig’s honor.
