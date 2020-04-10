Darrell Keith Bryant (Baba), 83, of Windsor, Mo., died April 9, 2020, at the Windsor Healthcare & Rehab Center.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Laurel Oak Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, April 10, 2020, from 9 am to 8 pm at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Memorials: Old Drum & Friends Animal Shelter mailed or left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to www.hadleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.