Darrell Dean Witt, age 79, of Warrensburg passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a five year battle with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.
Darrell was born Aug 24, 1940 in Bucyrus, KS, the son of Irwin C. and Opal V. (Lininger) Witt.
He spent his teenage years growing up in Kansas City, MO, where he graduated from Center High School in 1958, he then moved to Warrensburg in 1962.
Darrell has a strong love for cars, building a #66 late model race car in the 1970’s to having a successful business for 50 years called Darrell’s Auto Service in Warrensburg. He took pride in pleasing his customers.
Survivors include his loving companion of 45 years, Darlene Simpson, five sons; Mark (Teresa) Witt of Princeton, TX, Clark (Shirley) Witt of Warrensburg, MO, Brian Witt of Plano, TX, Bradley (Beverly) Witt of Plano TX, and Donald (Kathi) Simpson of Blue Springs, MO as well as five grandsons, four granddaughters, five great-grandsons, and two great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Jeffery Witt, and two sisters, Betty Reynolds and Shirley Asbury.
Darrell will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Community Blood Center and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.
