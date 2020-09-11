Danny Fultz, age 72, passed away on Monday September 7, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, MO.
He was born on July 18, 1948 in Warrensburg, MO, the son of Leland and Lawanda (Blevins) Fultz.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Calhoun, MO; one son, Mike Fultz of Polo, Mo; two stepsons, Chad (Heather) Carey of Liberty, MO and Toby Hickman of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as his grandchildren, Mikey, Jared, and Ashland Fultz.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mineral Creek Cemetery in Leeton, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.