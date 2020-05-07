Daniel Lee Harding, 36 of Leeton, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Daniel was born February 6, 1984, in Warrensburg, son of Stanly Ray Harding and Pamela Ann (Cox) Harding. He graduated from Leeton High School, Class of 2002. He was married to Courtney L. Hammer on May 5, 2010, in Sedalia. Daniel was a lifelong Leeton resident. He was employed with Midwest Construction at the time of his passing. His hobbies included most anything outdoors: hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved riding his motorcycle and mostly, spending time with his son, nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his son: Chase Harding of Clinton, MO; mother: Pamela Owens of Warrensburg, MO; two brothers: Jeremy Harding (Gina) of Warrensburg, MO, and Jason Johnson of North Carolina; and stepbrother: Gerald Simmons of Springfield, MO. He was preceded in death by his father: Stanly; maternal grandmother: Margaret Cox; and paternal grandparents: Julius and Vera Harding.
Celebration of Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Clergy with Rev. Chris Emerson of First Baptist Church in Leeton officiating.
Interment: There will be a private interment at Ellis Cemetery, south of Montserrat, at a later date.
Public visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Daniel Lee Harding Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home.
