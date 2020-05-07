Daniel David Mayo, 65, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Dan was born July 12, 1954, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, son of Walter Cruz Mayo and Marlene Ina (Below) Mayo, he graduated from Hortonville High School, Wisconsin, in 1972. United in marriage to Karen Mary Jarvais on October 27, 1972, in Bear Creek, Wisconsin, Dan then enlisted in the United States Air Force in May of 1973. He attended Precision Measuring Electronics School at Lowry AFB, CO, graduating in 1974. Dan and Karen were then assigned to K.I. Sawyer AFB MI serving 18 of 20 years of service. Dan was remotely assigned to Incirlik AFB, Turkey from 1982-1983. Dan retired as a Master Sergeant in 1993, after 20 illustrious years of service. In August of 1994, the family moved to Warrensburg, MO, where Dan became a contracted Precision Measuring Electronics Lab Chief at Whiteman AFB, MO, until retiring in 2014.
Dan’s first love was the Lord, second was Karen and his family. He was a life member of Life Church of the Nazarene, where he served as a board member. Dan also sang on the worship team with his beautiful voice praising the Lord. He was a faithful, loyal husband, father, son, brother and friend. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, bowling, raising Ball Python snakes and his Labrador Retrievers.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Karen; two sons: David Mayo (Stephanie) of Sumner, IA, and Matthew Mayo of Warrensburg, MO; two daughters: Rachel Mayo-Gregg (Jeremy) of Warrensburg, MO, and Jeannie Mang-Seeder (Michael) of Vancouver, WA; father: Walter Mayo (Mary Ellen) of Woodruff, WI; sister: Beth Erickson of Raymore, MO; two brothers: Steve Mayo of Mensha, WI, and Mark Mayo (Therese) of Greenville, WI; eleven grandchildren: Peightyn Little, Tashina McCoy, David Mayo, Logan Lee (Garet Miller), Katlyn Holzer (Michael), Ashley Keller (Matthew), Lily Mayo, Thomas Mayo, Skylar Mayo, Vincent Mayo and Dylan Mayo; and two great-grandchildren: Marcella Holzer and Jasper Mayo. He’s also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene and a stepbrother: Scott Erickson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20th, at Life Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Memorial Contributions may be left to the family in care of Life Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
