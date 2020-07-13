Dale Williams, a.k.a. “Dale the Barber”, age 83 of Warrensburg, Missouri; formerly of Holden, died July 11, 2020.
He was born March 4, 1937, on west Third St., Holden, MO, the son of Harry S. Williams and Dorothy Frances Anders Williams. Dale was a 1955 Holden High School graduate. He graduated from Moler Barber College in Kansas City, MO, in 1956.
Dale had owned and operated Dale’s Barber Shops in Holden from 1956 to 1971 and in Warrensburg from 1969 to 2016. He was a barber for 60 years. Barbering was bigger than life itself for him, everything else came second. Not one time in those 60 years did anyone ever hear him say, “I wish I didn’t have to go to work.”
On November 16, 1958, in Clinton, MO, he married Martha Ann Fisher of Blairstown, MO. They made their home in Holden until 1973 when they moved to Warrensburg. In earlier years, they enjoyed fishing and traveling.
Dale was a home movie enthusiast, having filmed hundreds of hours of business and social events, including family gatherings from 1958 – 2016. He was Secretary-Treasurer of Rock Spring Cemetery Association, Holden, from 1970 – 1991.
Dale was a member of Corinthian Lodge No. 265 A.F. & A.M., Warrensburg where he received his 50 year membership pin in 2014. He had conducted over 150 Masonic Funerals. He was a 32nd Degree life member of the Scottish Rite Bodies in Kansas City, MO, and had participated in ritual work at the Scottish Rite Temple in the 1970’s.
He is survived by his wife, Martha, Warrensburg; son, David L. Williams and wife, Ann, Grain Valley, MO; daughter, Karen M. Reed and husband, Darren, Pleasant Hill, MO; brother, R. Duane Williams, Holden, MO; two grandchildren, Emily Jo Reed and fiance’ Luke Jensen and D. Walker Reed and wife, Hope. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patsy C. Fairbanks.
Private Masonic Services and burial will be in the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Warrensburg. Dale will lie in state at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rock Spring Cemetery Association or Corinthian Lodge No. 265 A.F. & A.M. These may be left at the chapel.
