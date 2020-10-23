Dale Eugene Slifer, age 91, of Warrensburg, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
He was born on August 19, 1929, in Windsor, Illinois, the son of George and Gretta (Ramsey) Slifer.
On May 30, 1953, he and Yvonne Hurley were united in marriage in Gays, IL.
Dale is survived by his wife, Yvonne, of the home, a son, Dave Slifer and wife Tammy, a daughter, Elizabeth Slifer and husband Fred Fechtmann, and a son Paul Slifer and wife Donna, a brother Carl Slifer and wife Evelyn, a sister Mary Beldon and husband Bill as well as eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg with Pastor Gina Johnson officiating.
Memorial contributions in Dale’s honor are suggested to the First Christian Church and may be left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
