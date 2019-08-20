Cripps, Hazel M. 1936-2019

CHILHOWEE, Mo. Hazel Mae Cripps, of Chilhowee, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in the Dade County Nursing Home, at the age of 83.
She was born on June 15, 1936, to Carl and Marie (Beasley) White.
Hazel was the second of eight children, with three brothers and four sisters.
She grew up in Arcola, Missouri, and graduated from Greenfield High School.
Hazel was united in marriage to Donald Cripps, who preceded her in death.
Don and Hazel lived on a farm near Chilhowee, where they raised cattle. Together they were business owners in Warrensburg, Missouri, running two local pharmacies.
After Dons passing, Hazel ran the farming operation until her failing health prevented it.
Hazel loved to be outdoors with her animals. She enjoyed fishing, looking for rocks, and mushroom hunting. You could always find her on her ATV driving around the farm.
Hazel is survived by: her children, Ron Jeffreys and wife Monda, of Arcola, Kim Herndon, of Chilhowee, Bryce Cripps and wife Helen, of Columbia, Missouri, Diane Whiteside, of Lyndon, Kansas, Elaine Heidemann, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Debbie Jones and husband Brad, of Omaha, Nebraska; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
Burial will follow at 3p.m., at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens, in Warrensburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society of the donors choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com.
Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.