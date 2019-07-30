Coots, Judith E. 1943-2019

Judith Elaine Coots, 76, of Warrensburg, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home.
Judith was born on March 12, 1943 in Parsons, Kansas, to Bert and Evelyn (Oliver) Hunter.
She completed four years of high school and one year of junior college before marrying Carroll W. C.W. Coots on June 9, 1962. To this union were born two sons.
Judith was a bookkeeper for Chrysler and later retired from Hunt & Sons Trucking Company.
She enjoyed cooking with her family and reading romance novels.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Major C.W. Coots, USAF, Ret.; son, Jeffrey Wayne Coots and his wife Kim of Huntsville, Alabama and their children, Kelsey, Ashley, and Connor; son, Bradley Duane Coots and his wife Julie of Olathe, Kansas and their children, Erin, Rachel, Audrey, and Kyle; brother, Terry Hunter of Parsons, KS; sister, Mary Bass of Galveston, Texas; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Evelyn Hunter; brothers, Gary Hunter of Salina, Kansas and Larry Hunter of Moscow, Idaho; and sister, Anne Thomas, of Burlington, Kansas.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association and checks may be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
