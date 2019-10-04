Colletta Kay Shaw, 68, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home.
Colletta was born on December 12, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Calvin Walters and Ardith Cantrell Walters. She was a graduate of Grandview High School in the class of 1968. She married Eddie Shaw at Grandview Baptist Church on May 29, 1968, and to this union were born four children.
Colletta spent her life as a proud homemaker. She enjoyed any type of yardwork, even pulling weeds! She also loved refinishing and restoring, tinkering and crafts. She was headstrong and spunky, a practical jokester with a great sense of humor, and a woman who had unconditional love for her family. Above all else, she adored babies and children.
Colletta is survived by her husband of over 51 years, Eddie, of the home; three children, Eddie Shaw Jr. (Paula) of Kansas City, Missouri, Mellissa Shaw (Doug Collins) of Greenwood, Missouri, Jennette McGee (David) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren: Taylor Shaw, Natalie Shaw, Anessia Homan, Joshua Myers, Jacob Myers, Noah Bourland, Tagan Pinkston (Chance), Morgan Montgomery, Lane Fondaw, Tayler Lee (John), Colby Shaw, Colton Shaw and Colin Shaw; three great-grandchildren, Addie, Otie and Beau Lee and one great-grandson on the way, Baby Cooper Pinkston; siblings, Larry Walters, Marietta Terry, Annetta Kuhn; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin & Ardith Walters; son, David Shaw; brother, Jerry Walters; and nephew, Cody Wolf.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, at 12:30pm, at Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will be at Anna Edna Cemetery in Jerico Springs at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Pallbearers will be Eddie Shaw Jr., Lane Fondaw, Doug Collins, David McGee, Noah Bourland and Colton Shaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Colby Shaw and Colin Shaw.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the chapel.
In honor of Colletta’s love of babies, contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Checks may be left in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.