Clyde Fleener, age 76, passed away on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at St. Lukes East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, MO.
He was born on August 6th, 1943 the son of John and Julie Fleener in Post Oak, MO.
Clyde married Joanna Bird on June 10th, 1966 at the First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, MO. Together they have two children, Karen Otero of Olathe, KS and Tim Fleener of St. Louis, MO, and a grand-daughter Jillian Otero of Olathe, KS.
Clyde worked at Swisher mowers for forty-nine years, then worked for All Pro Electric until September of 2019. He was also a forty-four year member of the Warrensburg Elks Lodge and a past exalted ruler. He was happiest spending time with his family and friends and working.
Clyde is survived by his wife Joanna of the home, daughter Karen; son, Tim and a grand-daughter, Jillian as well as sisters, Patty Bond and Margie Fleener of Warrensburg.
He was proceeded in death by his brother John, two sisters; Wilma Sims and Betty Swadley and his mother and father.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 at 11 AM at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Chaplain John Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral home from 6-8 PM.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to Harmony Baptist Church in Leeton and can be left in care of the funeral home.
