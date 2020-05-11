Clayton “Bud” E. Bond, age 80, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born August 14, 1939, the son of Chester E. and Nina Margueriete (Kampe) Bond in Windsor, Missouri. On June 10, 1961, he was united in marriage to Karen Sue Zimmer in Centerview, Missouri.
Bud worked for Stahl Specialty Company for more than 40 years. He retired as a manager in 2001. He was very active in AFS (American Foundry Society) for many years and served as president of the organization from 198-1982. Bud enjoyed all of the children’s activities and attended as many as he could. You could often find him at football, wrestling, baseball, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, or track activities. Bud was active in the Boy Scout Troop 400 with his son, Rusty. He was an honorary warrior of the Mic O Say. Bud and his wife, Karen, loved to take motorcycle trips all over the United States. They also loved to camp, and you could find them in Texas during the winter. They were “Snow Birds” in Texas to avoid the cold Missouri winters. Bud was a wonderful man who dearly loved his family.
In addition to his wife, Clayton is survived by their three children, Rusty Eugene Bond and wife Joanne of Warrensburg, Debra Sue Oden and husband Ryan of Quincy, Illinois, and Sandra Denise Edwards and husband Rob of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Also surviving are his sister, Linda Sue Stoneking and husband Dale of Blue Springs, Missouri, and his brother, Terry Ray Bond and wife Terri Jean of Leeton, Missouri, as well as thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Allen and Ann Kallenberger; and two brothers, Wayne Bond and Jerry Mack Bond.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg with Marvin Miller and Jerry Call officiating. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Bond, Gary Stoneking, Trenton Bond, Nicholas Hanna, Harry Oden and Ryan Oden. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Brown, Gerald Urban, Bobby Lipinczyk, Mike Hanna, Bob Braun and Bobby Zimmer Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Clayton’s honor are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be left in care of the funeral home.
