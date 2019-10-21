Clarence Willard Silvers, Jr., age 68, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Willard was born January 28, 1951, in Warrensburg, the son of Clarence Willard and Dorothy (Allwardt) Silvers, Sr.
On June 10, 1971, he and Cathey Mitchell were united in marriage in Warrensburg.
Willard is survived by his wife, Cathey, of the home; his children, Clarence Silvers III of Holden, Jason (Sherri) Silvers of Chilhowee, Dustin Silvers of Centerview and Brooke (Bruce) Spratley of Sedalia; his grandchildren, Dusty, Addie, John, Annabella, Katie, J.J., Destiny, Davon, David, Darin and Dezi; his sisters, Sandra (Bill) Bell of Warrensburg and Donna (Bill) Harris of Warrensburg; his nieces, Rebecca (Nick) Stewart of Warrensburg, Rachael Bell of Warrensburg and Brandi (Doug) Gamble of Arkansas; and a nephew, James (Erica) Mitchell of Arkansas.
Cremation is planned under the care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
