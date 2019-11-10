Clara B. White Walters, age 89, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Fellowship Church, 116 S. Washington Street, Raymore, Missouri 64083. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Clara was born on January 4, 1930, in Johnson County, Missouri, to Walter DeWitt Matthews and Emeline Page. She graduated from Odessa High School in Odessa, Missouri. Clara created a career for herself in the insurance industry and was a secretary for State Farm Insurance. Clara was also a member of the Raymore Baptist Church.
Clara was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Howard White; second husband, James Henry Walters; two brothers, Calvin and Hubert Matthews; five sisters, Virginia Gunsaulis, Ethel Hall, Marjorie Pennington, Mary Silvers, and Ethlyn Sharp; son-in-law, Robert Watson; and granddaughter-in-law, Shannon Adams.
She is survived by daughters, Shari Hayes (Roger), Catherine White, and Vickie White Watson; sister, Evelyn Vanmeter (James); six grandchildren, Joshua Hayes (Jenni), Damon Hayes (Laura), Zachary Hayes (Melissa), David Adams (Nichelle), Rachel Surls (Patrick), and Rebekah Tohlen (Michael); and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home, 24302 Mahin Rd., P.O. Box 6, La Monte, Missouri 65337 (website https://www.showmehelpingkids.com).
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
