Charles Richard “Buddy” Crank, passed away December 30, 2019, at his home in Warrensburg, MO.
Buddy was born into the Crank family, to John Richard and Marjorie L. (Reno) Crank, on May 21, 1950, in Marshall, MO. Throughout his years, Buddy worked at General Motors, as a custodian at Leeton Schools, Waterloo, Mid America Turf, College Park apartments and in recent years as a handyman in and around Warrensburg, working with his close friend Sandy Schnakenberg. Buddy was also baptized and raised in the First Christian Church, Sweet Springs, MO.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Margie, brother Marvin and stepson Jimmy Bell.
Buddy’s survivors include his daughter Leigh Ann Hartley and her husband Dave, sister Cathy Highley, brother John Crank, grandson Quinn Jones, granddaughter Carli Jones, ex-wife and good friend Joslyn Bell, step-grandson Nicolas Lamb, a niece and two nephews.
A memorial will be held at 11:00 AM on January 11, 2020, at the First Christian Church, 400 Bridge Street, Sweet Springs, MO, 65351.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the First Christian Church, Sweet Springs, MO.
