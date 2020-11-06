Charles Reed Swearngin, age 84, of Knob Noster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home.
Charles was born May 1, 1936, in La Monte, MO. He was the son of Lowell and Anna Faye (Reed) Swearngin.
On October 16, 1965, he and Margaret Innes were united in marriage in Barnstaple, North Devon, England.
Charles, who loved the Lord with all his heart, proudly served in the United States Air Force. In 1981, he retired after 27 years as a Chief Master Sergeant. Besides the love for the military, he also loved clocks, traveling, and the outdoors. He was a mechanical genius and spent his spare time working on rare antique tractors and cars. Charles loved people, and you could find him most mornings with his buddies at the local coffee shop. Every evening he would feed his catfish in his pond. He enjoyed it when friends would stop by to visit and fish. Being raised on a farm, he kept his love for cows, guinea hens, and even buffalo.
Charles is survived by his wife Margaret of the home; his children, Michael Swearngin of Scottsdale, AZ, Kellie (Tim) Daniels of San Antonio, TX, Philip (Melissa) Swearngin of Pagosa Springs, CO, and Lindsey (David) Nix of San Antonio, TX; two grandchildren, Kayla Daniels and Jackson Swearngin; a sister, Doris Adams of Shawnee Mission, KS; a large extended family and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Faye Swearngin, an infant sister, a brother Carl Swearngin, and a beloved nephew Shawn Swearngin.
Graveside services will be held at Lincoln Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and staff of the Missouri Veterans Home and the Crossroads Hospice. They will be forever grateful for the loving care given to Charlie.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Crossroads Hospice, or the First Christian Church of Knob Noster and can be left in care of the funeral home.
