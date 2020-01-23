Charles Eugene “Gene” Bell, age 77, of Concordia passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit.
Gene was born November 17, 1942, in Warrensburg the son of Elmer Franklin and Edith (Handly) Bell, Jr.
On May 23, 1975, he and Catherine Dankenbring were united in marriage in Warrensburg.
Gene was a successful, hard-working farmer and always enjoyed visiting with family, friends, and neighbors.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edith Bell; two children, Crystal Renay Warner and Ray Allen Bell; his aunt, June (Albert) Scholle; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrel Dankenbring, Leroy (Mary) Dankenbring, Bernice (Melvin) Langkrahr, Lora (Don) Burrow, Arlene (Wilbur) Kueker.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine, of Concordia; his children, Rhonda (Marty) Wirsig of Warrensburg, James (Rita) Bell of Warrensburg, and Willie (Rebecca) Perkins of Concordia; a son-in-law, Brett (Courtney) Warner of Lee’s Summit; his brothers, Bill (Sandra) Bell of Warrensburg and Loyd Bell of Warrensburg; his grandchildren, Adam (Susan) Markley, Mason Wirsig, Bailie Wirsig, Kandace Perkins, William Evyn (Samantha) Perkins, Jameson Perkins, Austin Perkins, Ashlynn Perkins, Keagan Perkins, Caleb Warner, Levi Warner, Chris Pryor, and Chelsea (Zach) Rush; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brothers-in-law, Ivan (Lois) Dankenbring of Gilbert, AZ, Larry (Donna) Dankenbring of Mesa, AZ, and David (Deanie) Dankenbring of Mesa, AZ; and sister-in-law, Norma Dankenbring of Michigan.
Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Oak Grove Community Church north of Warrensburg with Pastor Dennis Sackett officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Bell, Mitchell Bell, Phillip Bell, Jared Reynolds, Jason Reynolds, Jim Riffle, Daryl Frerking, and Bill Lewis.
Inurnment will take place in Oak Grove Community Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Oak Grove Community Church or Oak Grove Community Church Cemetery and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
