Charles “Chuck” Greeson, age 67, of Lone Jack, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 11, 1952 in Bonne Terre, MO, the son of Bob and Jean (Vaugh) Greeson.
On June 15, 1974, he and Jacqueline “Jackie” Horine were united in marriage in Warrensburg.
Chuck was passionate about his family and especially his grandchildren. He worked in horticulture from the age of 13 and grew his own business, Greeson Greenhouses, that he ran with his family for over 40 years. He was a longtime active member of the Lone Jack Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, and he was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Jackie Greeson; his children, Robert “Bobby” (Christie) Greeson of Tyrone, GA, Elizabeth “Betsy” (Scott) Morgan of Blue Springs, MO, Brian Greeson of Blue Springs, and Bethany Greeson of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Gracelyn, Jack, Blayke, Sam, Paul, Joshua, and Benjamin; his sisters, Bonnie Bratton, Rebecca (Floyd) Bowland, and Gretchen (Steve) Swena; his mother-in-law Betty Horine; a brother-in-law Robert (Cheryl) Horine; three sisters-in-law, Donna (Wayne) Dochterman, Karen (Mike) Brandt, and Terri (Jim) Helmig; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Lone Jack Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Tharp officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lone Jack Baptist Church and can be left in care of the funeral home.
