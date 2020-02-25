31 Oct 1931-23 Feb 2020
History: Having lived a long life, he passed peacefully in his sleep at Western Missouri Medical Center. Born in Troy, NY, he served in both the US Naval Reserves and the US Air Force, where he met his beloved wife Beryl Irene Vannier, while stationed in the United Kingdom during the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Vonnie J. Vannier, of Troy, NY, Stephen G. Vannier, of Las Cruces, NM, and Daniel J. Vannier, of Burtville, MO. Along with his brothers, Dr Frank P. Vannier, and Dr Michal W. Vannier. He goes to heaven as a grandfather of 12. A private service will be held at Williams Funeral Chapel, 1400 S. Maguire St., Warrensburg, MO on 3 March 2020 at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, he would like donations to the Humane Society in support of preventing animal cruelty, in honor of his love for all animals. He will be interred in a living urn along with his beloved wife's ashes, and planted in a tree which will reunite them on earth as they are now in heaven for eternity.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg
