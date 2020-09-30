Charlene Mae Werneke, age 80, of Waverly, formerly of Knob Noster, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Luke’s East in Lee’s Summit.
She was born May 1, 1940, in Warrensburg, the daughter of Lyle and Gladys (Shivers) Quick.
On Feb. 7, 1958, Charlene married her one true love, Sonny. They were married for a wonderful 39 years until Sonny’s passing in 1997. During the 1970s & 80s, Charlene worked in the cafeteria at the Knob Noster Elementary School. Years later, she enjoyed working at the “Old” Walmart in Warrensburg and later moved on to work for the family business - Video Showcase & Tanning in Knob Noster from 2006 until it’s closing in 2011. She enjoyed keeping the store tidy and visiting with all the customers.
Charlene was a longtime member of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Lamonte. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, whether that was by playing bingo at the VFW in Knob Noster, playing cards and board games, going to the casino or just sitting around the table talking.
Charlene is survived by her children, Melissa (Tim) Lageman of Waverly and Kevin Werneke of Knob Noster; her grandchildren, Ashley (Jacquen) Gaines-Lee of Warrensburg, Kevin Werneke, Jr. of Girard, KS, Brittany Fitts of Knob Noster, Nick (Lexi) Lageman of Columbia, Blake Lageman of Concordia; a sister, Margie (Gerald) Harp of Nixa; and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter “Sonny” Werneke, Jr.; her brother, Charles Quick; and her sisters, Betty Welch, Dorothy Smith and Joyce Wolfe.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Knob Noster Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
