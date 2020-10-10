Chamberlain Tyler Franklin, age 8, of Warrensburg, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Western Missouri Medical Center.
He was born July 1, 2012, in Warrensburg, the son of Jeff and Jenna Kelley Franklin. Chamberlain made Jeff and Jenna parents. He had an ability to light up a room with his eyes, smile, and laugh. He touched so many individuals in his short years on this earth. Chamberlain worked hard every day. He was a tremendously bright soul and handled everything with strength and grace. There is no doubt Chamberlain’s legacy will continue. He has inspired, motivated and encouraged individuals to live like every day is their last. His ability to receive and give love was extraordinary. Chamberlain was the absolute most amazing human.
Chamberlain is survived by his parents Jeff and Jenna, a brother; Sullivan Franklin and a sister; Elliot Franklin, his grandparents; Jerry and Sharon Franklin and Jeremy and Linda Kelley, three aunts Tember Kelley and family, Michele Lanfranca and family and Lisa Randazzo and family, and two uncles Jason Kelley and family, and Jared Kelley and family.
Memorial contributions in his honor are suggested to Variety Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City, a volunteer-driven organization that helps children with development disabilities by providing adaptive equipment and communication devices needed to be active, to be social, and to belong. Inclusion is part of their mission.
Donations can be left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home, 617 N. Maguire, Warrensburg, Missouri, 64093.
The family will hold a celebration of Chamberlain’s life on Oct. 17 from 1-5 PM at their home. Please join them in celebrating Chamberlain.
