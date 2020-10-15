Cena Evelyn Farnsworth Dunn, of Clinton, formerly of Holden, age 92, passed away on October 9, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of Henry and Clara (Long) Farnsworth, she was born August 16, 1928, at the family home south of Holden, MO. She attended the rural Star School for eight years, then Holden High School graduating with the class of 1945. She taught school at rural Doak School for one year and at Holden Elementary for three years.
On August 7, 1949, she was united in marriage to Paul Henry Dunn of the Norris Community in Henry County, and they lived on his father’s farm east of Blairstown for the next 20 years. Here their only child, Lynn Wallace Dunn, was born.
She was an outdoor person and typical farm wife and served as secretary to the Norris School Board for 14 years. She belonged to the Holden DAR, Holden Garden Club and the Norris Neighborly Club in earlier years. She moved her church membership from Holden Presbyterian Church to the Norris United Methodist Church in 1950, where she was active in all areas until her death. She served as church organist for over 60 years.
The family moved from their farm south of Holden in 1970 where they farmed and raised cattle until the farm was sold in 2008. They moved to Clinton the following year. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in 2012. Her hobbies were gardening, sewing, oil painting, photography and genealogy, writing books on the Farnsworth and Dunn family history in 1994.
She is survived by son: Lynn Wallace and wife, Sandra of Clinton; granddaughter: Cheri Lynn Edwards and husband, Dwight of Chilhowee; great-grandchildren: Alex and Elizabeth Edwards, of Chilhowee; and sister-in-law: Anna Farnsworth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2013, and brother Melvin Farnsworth in 1996.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden.
Interment will follow at Holden Cemetery.
The first visitation will be held at Consalus Funeral Home in Clinton, Missouri, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020. The second visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden, Missouri from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, with services following after.
Facial coverings and social distancing precautions are to be exercised during visitations and services.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
