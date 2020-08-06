Cecil Edward Price, age 82, passed away Sunday. August 2. 2020, at his home in Warrensburg surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 28, 1938 in DeWitt, Arkansas, the son of Chester Hollis and Alice (Lokey) Price. After high school, he joined the Army and served from 1958 until 1961. His tour of duty was with Battery C Missile Bunker 1st Artillery in Pittsburgh, PA. He later moved to Missouri where he worked for the Sears Warehouse in Kansas City, and then became a driver for Carlyle VanLines where he worked for over 30 years until he retired.
He was married to Julia Bass on September 2, 1960 at the Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, one sister, Maxine, a younger brother, Charles Loyd, and one son, Cecil Price Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Julia of the home; daughter, Alice Parker (Robert Lau) of Clinton, MO; son, Christopher Price of Independence, MO; daughter, Amanda Hamilton (Shawn) of Springfield, MO; son-in-law, Mike Parker, two granddaughters, Cheyenne Parker (Kainan), and Bailey Parker (Stephen); two grandsons, Price and Paden Hamilton; two great grandchildren, Bear and Lunabelle; two sisters Ruby Tipton and Elsie Watkins ; two sister-in-laws, Margaret Cate and Pat Borderlon; and several nieces and nephews.
Cecil was a hard worker, his laugh could be heard by many, and he cherished his family above all else.
Friends can pay their respects from 3-9pm Thursday and from 8am-9pm on Friday at Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 8th, at 2pm with inurnment following at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens with a Celebration of Life following at 4pm at Player’s in Warrensburg.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Johnson County Cancer Foundations and the American Lung Association and can be left in care of the funeral home.
