Cecil Dewey “Buddy” Cooper, 87, of Warrensburg, MO, formerly of Knob Noster, MO, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg.
At Buddy’s request no services will be held. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Independence or Missouri Veterans Home in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; one son, Steven B. Cooper (Kathy) of rural Windsor; one grandson, Zachary Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.
